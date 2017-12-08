Phelps: Vikings turning into the NFC’s best team

This could be an overreaction, but I believe this week’s Week 13 slate of NFL games was a shift in power of who the best team in the NFC is.
The Minnesota Vikings came to Atlanta and got a victory over the Falcons, 14-9. Later on Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles went into Seattle and lost to the Seahawks, 24-10.
With all the sports media outlets like ESPN, Bleacher Report, Fox Sports and more, people knew up to the second the results of the games.
What may be going under the radar is the Vikings are now 10-2, the same record as the Eagles.
If the season were to end today, my Vikings, yes, my Vikings would be the No. 1 seed and have home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs.
The Vikings are the first team since the Eagles broke away from the pack to catch them. At this point, the Vikings have passed them.
The Vikings are doing this, too, with a quarterback who would be the third-string quarterback if Teddy Bridgewater had been completely healthy. This season, Case Keenum has a completion percentage of 67.5 percent, which is higher than his career average of 61.3. He has 16 touchdowns, which has nearly doubled his career total, to only five interceptions (ESPN stats), which is a reason the Vikings are rolling.
The Vikings haven’t lost a game since Oct. 1 vs. Detroit and are now on an eight-game winning streak.
Wins have come against teams like the Falcons, Lions, Rams, Ravens and Packers. All of those teams are in playoff contention. One team leads their respected division: Rams.
Looking at the remaining four games, the Vikings have a chance to finish the season 14-2, which would all but lock up the No. 1 seed.
The remaining games are as follows: at Carolina, home to Cincinatti, at Green Bay and home to Chicago.
This week’s game at Carolina will be tough. The Panthers are coming off a loss to New Orleans and the Panthers are in Wild Card spot if the playoffs ended today; however, last year, the Vikings went to Carolina and won, 22-10.
Do I believe it’s a lock the Vikings will beat the Panthers? No. Can they? Yes. Cam Newton is an “x” factor that has to be contained for anyone playing the Panthers. But, let’s say the Vikings win, then they defeat the Bengals with ease (in my opinion). That sets up a Christmas showdown with the Packers at historic Lambeau Field.
When these two teams met earlier this season, Anthony Barr was the defensive player who knocked Aaron Rodgers to the ground, causing a broken collarbone. Rodgers hasn’t played since but is set to return in Week 15, if the Packers choose to activate.
If Rodgers plays, the Vikings’ chances of winning that game goes down dramatically. Rodgers is the best player in the game. There’s nothing he would like better than to end the Vikings’ run at a No. 1 seed, or at least be there to make it tougher.
The last game of the season should be a win over the Bears.
The Bears aren’t a good team. In divisional games, though, you never know who may or may not show up.
I’ll give the Vikings the win there.
With this shift in NFC supremacy, at worse, the Vikings can go 13-3 and still be the No. 1 seed, which will be my prediction, if Rodgers plays in Week 16.
The Eagles’ remaining games includes the Rams, Giants, Raiders and Cowboys.
I believe the Eagles will lose this week to the Rams and win the other three games, finishing the year at 13-3.
But, like it is now, if everything remains how it is, then the road to Minneapolis and Super Bowl LII in the NFC will go through where else, Minneapolis. Who knows?
The Vikings may become the first team to ever play for the Lombardi Trophy in their own building.
