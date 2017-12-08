Banks County Schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. today (Friday) due to weather conditions.
Superintendent Stan Davis states: "Due to the anticipated inclement weather and deteriorating road conditions, Banks County Schools will release early at 12:30 p.m. All after school activities are cancelled."
Schools to dismiss early Friday due to weather
