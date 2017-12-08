Baldwin car show cancelled

The car show planned in Baldwin to raise funds for the Shop with A Hero program has been cancelled due to the weather. Police chief Charles Webb states: "Due to the inclement weather, we have decided to cancel the car show on Saturday. We have raised enough funds with what was left over from last year to continue with the Shop with a Hero as scheduled on the 12th. We will be rescheduling the car show after the first of the year to begin raising money for the 2018 Shop with a Hero program and we will notify everyone of that date and time then. Thank you all for the support you show for us and this event."