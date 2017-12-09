One killed in I-85 pile-up

A teenage girl was killed and five people were injured Friday night in a 5-car pile up on I-85 in Jackson County, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
Killed was Nidia Hernandez Burgos, age 15, state and address unknown.
The wreck happened when a 2005 Ford Expedition hit the rear of a tractor-trailer. Also involved was a 1999 Expedition, a 2013 Dodge Dart and a 1999 GMS Yukon. All the vehicles were traveling south I-85 around midnight when the accident happened at mile marker 146.
According to Jackson County Sheriff Janis Magnum, multiple wrecks were reported across the county Friday night during an early season snow and sleet event.
Mangum said:
There were 34 accidents with no injuries.
There were 11 accidents with injuries.
There were 2 hit and runs with injuries.
