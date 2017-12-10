BOC talks about assessor board structure

Madison County commissioners re-appointed a member of the county board of tax assessors to another term Dec. 4, but first, the group discussed potentially changing the board from a three-person to a five-person entity as it once was.
Lynn Hix was approved for another term on the board of assessors, which oversees tax appraisals of county properties. Prior to the vote, county commissioner Jim Escoe said he wants to see each commissioner have a representative on the board of assessors. He said he hasn’t had the opportunity to name someone to the group.
“I’ve been asking for this for seven years,” he said. “…I’d like for District 5 to have a member appointed to the board. In many ways, this is the most important board in the county.”
Escoe formerly served on the board of assessors and was one of the members fired by the BOC several years ago. After the terminations, the commissioners made the assessor board a three-member, not a five-member group.
Commissioner John Pethel, who provided the lone vote against Hix’s approval, said he feels assessments of county properties are not conducted properly and he feels changes are needed.
“We’ve got so many things wrong in evaluations,” said Pethel. “Something needs to be done. Things aren’t right on either (tax) board. There’s too much wrong for it to go like it is.”
The board took no action on changing the structure of the assessor board, but the issue could be considered again at a later meeting.
In another matter, the board approved 15 beer and wine licenses for local businesses and rejected one application. The board voted 5-0 to turn down a request for a beer and wine license for Food Mart at the intersection of Hwy. 29 and Glenn Carrie Road. The applicant was Zaira Duarte, who was represented by local attorney Victor Johnson. The business has changed hands numerous times in recent years. Johnson pressed the board to give a reason for the denial. County attorney Mike Pruett said the applicant will have the reasons spelled out in the denial notice and have a chance to appeal the decision. Johnson pushed further for a reason for denial. Commissioner Tripp Strickland said the business has been “a pass through business” for years with the owner charging more rent than the market dictates. The commissioners noted that the previous owner faced criminal charges.
Also Monday, county commissioners set meeting dates and holidays for 2018. MLK Day will now be observed by the county government. The group changed its regular meeting time from 6:30 to 6 p.m. Pethel objected to the move, saying he’s heard from residents who say it will be hard to get to the meetings from work at an earlier time. Other commissioners said they’ve heard from both those who are in favor of the change and those who aren’t. The change will take effect Jan. 29, since zoning hearings for the Jan. 8 meeting have already been advertised for 6:30 p.m. If the Georgia Bulldogs make it to the national title game in football, it will be played the night of Jan. 8.
Commissioner Lee Allen was approved as the board’s vice chairman for 2018.
County commissioners agreed Monday to set a cap on how much donated sick leave an employee can use in one calendar year. That cap is now set at 120 hours. Board members also agreed that they will soon need to address county policies on compensation time. Commissioner John Scarborough noted that someone recently left a position under a constitutional officer in the county and had 500 hours of accumulated time that had to be paid out. Escoe said that allowing accumulated time to pile up like that “destroys the budget.”
BOC talks about assessor board structure
