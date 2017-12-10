Luminaries, Live Nativity set for Dec. 16

Posted by
MadisonJournalTODAY
Sunday, December 10. 2017
The 33rd-annual Christmas Luminaries and Live Nativity is set for Saturday, Dec. 16.
“The Christmas tradition continues as the Madison County residents of Booger Hill and Moon’s Grove host this event,” organizers said. “Driveways will be lined with luminaries to represent the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ.”
There will be a Live Nativity scene located at Strickland’s farm on Booger Hill Road, one mile from Hwy. 29. There is no rain date, organizers said.
