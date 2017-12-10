Madison Foothills to open Oglethorpe site

Madison Foothills will open a satellite site on the Oglethorpe County High School campus Jan. 4.
The new site will serve roughly 30-to-50 students. The Foothills academy at the Madison County High School campus serves approximately 130 students, offering classes Monday through Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m. Summer School hours are Monday through Thursday, 4 to 8 p.m.
“We have two classrooms at Oglethorpe for Foothills, one math and science and the other ELA (English Language Arts) and social studies,” said Quowanna L. Mattox, site director for Madison Foothills Education Charter High School. “We have a mix of Madison and Oglethorpe teachers, but primarily Oglethorpe.”
The Madison Foothills campus currently has 21 Oglethorpe County students, with some expressing an interest in moving to the Oglethorpe site. Mattox said the setup at the Oglethorpe campus will be like Madison’s site.
“It will be just like this (Madison),” said Mattox. “Students have flexible attendance. One-hundred percent of the curriculum is online through Gradpoint. They can move at their own pace.”
Foothills serves approximately 1,200 students across nine sites in Clarke, Madison, Walton, Barrow, Baldwin, Jackson, Morgan counties, and the new Oglethorpe satellite, along with three prison sites — Lee Arrendale, Burruss and Phillips.
“A lot of people think of Foothills as an alternative school, but it’s not that, it’s an alternate school,” said Mattox. “Foothills is here and available to help students when traditional school may not be for them. A lot of our students say that it’s just less drama. They don’t have to go through a lot of the social anxiety that traditional students would have to go through.”
The site director said flexible schedules are a big plus for some students.
“A lot of our students are facing obstacles other than school,” said Mattox. “We have teen parents come here, students who need to work during the day to provide an extra income for their family. And this just gives them that flexibility to be able to do so. This is a second-chance high school, giving students that second opportunity to say, ‘Hey, traditional school didn’t work out for me. I can still have opportunity to earn a high school diploma.’ That’s what we’re here for.”
Students must be between 14 and 20 and have attempted ninth grade in a traditional school setting.
Interested students may complete pre-registration online through Foothills website (foothillscharter.org). For more information, contact Madison Foothills’ main office at 706-795-2197 ext. 7.
