Madison Co. highest in Mainstreet coverage area in per-student spending

How much local school systems receive in funding and spend per student varies among the six school systems covered by Mainstreet Newspapers.
Madison County had the highest total income per student at $10,285 in the area, ranking it 56th in the state. Madison County also had the highest spending per student locally at $9,899 raking it 59th in the state and the highest per student instruction spending.
Madison County school superintendent Allen McCannon noted that Madison County is considered “low wealth” in terms of local property tax revenue per student. However, the county system received $5.5 million in equalization funds this past year from the state to help offset a lack of local tax revenue. He said Madison County has a high special education population and receives considerable federal funding to serve that population. Likewise, he noted that Madison County covers a broader geographic area than some other systems, with elementary schools spread over a wide area, which also requires more funding than if younger kids were grouped together in a centralized location.
“But we like the smaller, neighborhood environment for younger students,” he said.
The large geographic area also leads to increased transportation expenses for the system. The superintendent said he feels the transportation spending of $509 per student, which ranks fourth among the Mainstreet schools evaluated, shows that the system is being efficient in terms of transportation costs, considering how large the county is geographically.
McCannon said Madison County lacks sales tax funding available in other systems in more commercially developed areas, meaning that computers, HVAC units and other expenses that some systems spend out of sales tax accounts, must be covered through the system’s general funds, which leads to a higher per-student dollar figure.
Out of 203 local and state chartered school systems, Jefferson ranked 198th in total revenues per student and 194th in spending per student. The Jackson County School System had the highest per student in local tax revenues at $4,356, ranking it 39th in the state. Banks County had the highest transportation spending per student at $609, ranking it 58th in the state.
Local Revenues Per Student FY2017
Rank System Amount
39th Jackson Co. $4,356
111th Banks $2,835
116th Barrow Co. $2,745
121st Madison Co. $2,648
128th Jefferson $2,549
149th Commerce $2,189
Total Revenues Per Student FY2017
Rank System Amount
56th Madison $10,285
82nd Jackson $9,818
122nd Banks $9,396
136th Commerce $9,267
160th Barrow $8,957
198th Jefferson $7,486
Transportation Spending Per Student FY2017
Rank System Amount
58th Banks $609
63rd Jackson $596
89th Barrow $549
112th Madison $509
180th Commerce $255
185th Jefferson $190
Instruction Spending Per Student FY2017
Rank System Amount
37th Madison $6,725
56th Banks $6,449
89th Commerce $6,143
110th Barrow $6,006
118th Jackson $5,962
177th Jefferson $5,305
Total Spending Per Student FY2017
Rank System Amount
59th Madison $9,899
101st Banks $9,359
116th Jackson $9,163
138th Commerce $9,012
159th Barrow $8,736
194th Jefferson $7,263
•Rank is out of 203 regular and charter school systems in the state.
••Systems shown are in the coverage area of MainStreet Newspapers’ five publications
