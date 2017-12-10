Theft reported at former daycare center

A theft was reported at the former Elite Petite Pre-K on Hwy. 106 South last week.
Deputy Gabe Dalton was dispatched to the scene on Nov. 27. The owner of the building told Dalton that a number of items, including a storage building, refrigerator, washer/dryer, security system, cabinets and miscellaneous furniture had been removed from the building after the daycare moved out sometime in mid-November. He said the items were all there when he purchased the building.
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office last week included:
•Deputy Zachary Brooks investigated a burglary at Gina Belle’s Café in Danielsville last week. No details about what was taken were given.
•Harassing phone calls were reported by a man who spoke to Deputy Kyle Thomas about the matter over the phone. The man said he received a voicemail earlier that day saying the caller was possibly an “Investigator Miles for the ISC” wanting to speak to him about charges that would be pressed against him. The man told Thomas he had been on a dating website several weeks ago talking to someone online and that the two had exchanged phone numbers then began sending each other nude photos of themselves. After a couple of days, he said he got a phone call from the same number and the caller told him he was the subject’s father and that his daughter was underage. The father said he saw the photos after his daughter was in a car accident and threatened to take the matter to the police unless the man paid for his child’s medical bills. The incident is believed to be a scam for money, according to the report, and that officers had dealt with a similar incident with another subject.
•Deputy Derek Shelton met with a woman concerning someone taking advantage of her elderly sister. The woman stated that her sister, who lives on Glenn Carrie Road, has been paying two women $50 to $100 for the past year for yard work. She said that the previous week the pair charged her sister $500. She said she believes this to be an unfair price and that her sister has dementia and is not even sure how much work was done, though she did give the woman permission to do the work. She said she wanted a report on file and that she has Power of Attorney for her sister’s estate.
•Possible identity theft was reported in Diamond Hill Mobile Home Park on Hwy. 29 South last week. Deputy Joshua Smith went to the scene, where he met with a woman who said she has been speaking with a man she met online named “Ciro Nicholas” who said he lives in Africa. She said Ciro told her he was a chemical engineer and his money was “solid.” Within the last week “Ciro” contacted the woman asking her to deposit money in her bank account for him. The check turned out to be fraudulent. She said she learned that her checking account information had been compromised when her fiancé attempted to deposit money into the same account while he was in Africa on military duty. The complainant stated that “Ciro” had access to her login information and bank account information due to him depositing a check into her account and that he is believed to have accessed and changed information related to the listed checking account. She said she had notified her bank and the deputy advised her to check her credit report for fraudulent accounts.
•Possible child molestation was reported in Hull last week. Officer Jason Ring spoke with a woman by phone who told him that she is a therapist employed by The Cottage. She said she had a counseling session with the juvenile victim who told her during the session that he had been touched inappropriately by a male he knows since he was 8 years old. She told Ring the child is now 10 years old.
The incident remains under investigation.
•Deputy Joshua Smith was dispatched to Horace Reed Road last week regarding a problem with a juvenile.
When he arrived the father of the 14-year old met him in the driveway stating that his daughter had shut off all the alarms in the home that morning because she did not want to go to school. He said she then got her book bag and began gathering blankets to take with her to the bus stop. When he told her she could not take the blankets to school, they began to argue and she dropped her book bag on the ground at the end of the driveway and ran into the woods while the bus was waiting for her. He said this is not the first such occurrence involving his daughter.
Smith left to search the neighborhood and when he returned he found the father sitting in a black truck in the middle of the road. He told Smith that his daughter was “running around” in the backyard. The mother told him the girl had been spotted by her 6-year old son in the woods behind their house. Smith went to a red barn in the backyard and saw a face in the loft window. She was taken into custody and transported to the sheriff’s office where a juvenile complaint was filed and forwarded to the Department of Juvenile Justice.
•A possibly rabid raccoon was reported on Short Seagraves Road last week. Deputy Joshua Smith was dispatched to the area where the property owner told him a raccoon had been walking around the same area of his property for hours that day. He said the animal would walk a short distance and fall but that it did not appear to be aggressive. Smith shot the raccoon and notified animal control.
•A woman on Five Points Road reported that two men came onto her porch while she was giving her daughter a bath. The woman told Deputy Neal Hinsley that she heard the men talking outside her house and listened to them for a while before going into the living room and saw that someone was trying to open the front right window under the porch. The woman said she yelled out that she had a gun and would shoot them and they left.
She described them as white in their mid to late 20s with full-grown beards. She said they were driving a white Ford or Dodge truck (newer model) with old style KC lights and light bar on top of the truck. Hinsley noted that it appeared the two men were trying to steal a stand-up freezer on the front porch.
•A man on Adams Clarke Road reported that he was digging out around the chimney of his house when he discovered what appeared to be human bones. Deputy Neal Hinsley went to the scene and observed the remains and could not positively identify whether or not the upper jawbone with teeth were human or not. The bones were taken as evidence.
•Burglary was reported on Dorris Lane last week. Deputy Christian Sisk spoke with a man who said he noticed two handguns missing from his home about two weeks before he made the report. He said he often found the front door to his home partially open until he finally put a deadbolt on the door. He said he didn’t have any possible suspects in mind.
•Family violence was reported on Dove Drake Road last week after a woman reported that her boyfriend (and father to one of her children) was “coming off drugs” and acting crazy. She told Deputy Taylor Arrendale that he was trying to leave the house to get more drugs and when he got in his truck he drove through the front yard, striking objects on the way. The woman showed Deputy Arrendale the front door where it was broken off the hinge and laying on the porch. She said he also tried to climb over a gate and when she tried to stop him he fell and struck his lip on the gate. Arrendale then spoke to the man who told her he was trying to leave his girlfriend because they are not able to get along and she got mad. He said he got in his truck and locked the door and she started to beat on the outside and that when he drove through the front yard and then got out and ran up the driveway to the gate, where he said she struck him in the mouth. He said the only drugs he was taking were those prescribed to him. He also said the door broke as he was running out of the house. Due to the couple’s conflicting stories no arrest was made at the time of the report but the parties were separated and explained the warrant and TPO processes.
