Raider girls run past Elbert, 54-35

Madison County’s girls sprinted past Elbert County early Dec. 1, let them catch up, then sprinted past them again, winning 54-35.
The girls aim to outrun opponents this year. And head coach Dan Lampe watched his 2-2 team do just that Friday. The Raiders built up a quick double-digit lead in the first quarter, fell briefly behind by a point, then ran away for a 19-point victory.
“We lost that momentum, lost the lead by one point, but at the end of the half we went back and built it up,” said Lampe. “Our whole thing all year is we want to keep pushing the ball. We’re going to get better at making decisions at full speed as the year goes on. We just want to keep pushing the ball. So that by the time we get to region, we are at full speed making good decisions.”
Three Raiders scored in double digits, including Kayla McPherson with 14 and A’dryanna Maxwell and Jordan Bailey with 11 apiece.
But a lot of what pleased Lampe didn’t show up in the scorebook.
“Jordan didn’t have a good offensive game, but she blocked a bunch of shots and got a lot of rebounds,” said Lampe. “Adryanna played tremendous defense and then Kayla pushed the ball really well.”
Lampe said the overall team defense was stellar.
“They all did well locating shooters, stopping penetration, moving their feet,” the coach said. “The second half they only scored 10 points on us.”
Madison County led 16-13 after one period, 27-20 at the half and 39-30 after three quarters. Lampe said he felt his team wore down Elbert County.
“They had to sub their better players,” he said. “We keep running, running, running and they’re going to have to pull their better players out, because they can’t stay with us.”
Still, Lampe said he doesn’t feel like his team is in top shape yet.
“We have to get our legs underneath us and get into game shape,” he said. “I don’t think we’re quite in game shape yet, but once we get in the regular three games a week, I think we’ll start flourishing then.”
However, this year’s team at least has a deeper bench than last year. So it can keep fresh players on the court for more of the game.
“It (the depth) is huge because we can get players more rest,” said Lampe. “The hardest part is just getting the chemistry of the rotation, who’s in and how to do stuff. I still feel we haven’t quite clicked with our chemistry, but that’s just because of new faces and positions. But I think as the year goes on, we will.”
Lampe said the early season schedule has not allowed the team to get in a good flow.
“The season has kind of started and stopped,” he said. “So now we have a game and then we don’t play for another seven days. You want to get into it and just get into that routine and go, but we’re better off with this routine now that we’ve gotten through Thanksgiving.”
