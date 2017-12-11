Linda Cannon (12-09-17)

COMMERCE - Linda H. Cannon, 75, passed away Saturday December 9, 2017, at Bentley Assisted Living.
Mrs. Cannon was born December 20, 1941, in Homer, the daughter of the late Dixie Haggard and Lucille Waters Haggard Jordan. She was retired from Jackson County Senior Center and had worked at The Pottery. She was a member of Beaverdam Baptist Church.
Survivors include, husband, Richard Cannon, Commerce; sons and daughter-in-law, Dr. Gene and Shelia Doss, Nicholson, and Dr. David Howington, Moultrie; daughters and sons-in-law, Chris and Kenny Shimkus, Blackshear, Debbie and Tim Cheatum, Lula, and Angela and Marc Porter, New York; brother, Raymond Haggard, Warner Robins; sister, Carolyn Perry, Thomson; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday December 11, at the Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. David Harbin officiating. Burial will be in Grey Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to the Beaverdam Baptist Church in her memory.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
