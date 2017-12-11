Gwendolyn Saville (12-10-17)

Monday, December 11. 2017
MAYSVILLE - Gwendolyn O’Kelley Saville, 78, died Sunday, December 10, 2017, at her residence.

Mrs. Saville was born in Commerce, the daughter of the late AD and Imojean Wood O’Kelley. She was a physician assistant and a member of Maysville Baptist Church. Mrs. Saville was preceded in death by her son, James Lester Saville, Jr.; and brother, George O’Kelley.

Survivors include her husband of 60 years, James Lester Saville, Sr., Maysville; daughters, Sonya Jean Saville, Athens, and Suzie Thomas (Richard), Perry; son, Karl Dodd Saville (Jenny), Maysville; daughter-in-law, Fran Saville, Augusta; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held Tuesday, December 12, at 3:30 p.m., from Maysville Baptist Church with the Revs. Grady Jordan and David Sharpton officiating. Interment will be at Jackson Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday night. December 11, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
