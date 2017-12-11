Reba Daniel (12-08-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, December 11. 2017
DANIELSVILLE - Reba Freeman Daniel, 62, passed away Friday, December 8, 2017.

Born in Gastonia, N.C., she was the daughter of Vearline Carrington Ballard (Olen) and Bobby Ray Freeman. Mrs. Daniel enjoyed painting, being on the farm, and most importantly, she was a wonderful mother and wife. She was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

Survivors in addition to her mother and step-father include her husband of almost 20 years, Thomas Gerald Daniel; one son, Shane Ash; one sister, Juanita Elgin; and four grandchildren, Austin, Haiden, Shandy and Pheonix.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 12, at 1 p.m., at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Cancer Foundation of the University Cancer and Blood Center at www.cancerfoundationofnega.org/donate or to Compassionate Care Hospice, 2340 Prince Avenue, Athens, GA 30606.

Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements.

www.lordandstephens.com
