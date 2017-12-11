Mary Thompson (12-07-17)

Mary H. Thompson, 77, formerly of Camden, Ark., passed away on December 7, 2017, in Jackson County.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 13, at 11 a.m. at New Beginning.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 12, between the hours of 12 noon to 3 p.m. at Wimberly & White Funeral Home.
Professional Services Entrusted to Wimberly & White Funeral Home.
