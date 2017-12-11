Mary Martin (12-08-17)

WINDER - Mary Laverne Martin, 93, passed away Friday, December 8, 2017.

Private interment will be held at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Ga.

Memorial Park Funeral Home Braselton, 5257 Green Street, Braselton, Georgia 30517 is in charge of arrangements.

Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
