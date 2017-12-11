BRASELTON - Russell Franklin Cronic, 85, passed away Sunday, December 10, 2017.
Frank loved his family. He had a passion for gardening, woodworking and NASCAR. Mr. Cronic was a United States Army veteran and served during the Korean War. He was preceded in death by his wife, Biddie Kathleen Cronic; daughter, Frankie Lynn; brothers, Jasper Cronic, Jr., Hale Cronic and Terry Cronic; and grandson Wesley William Roberts.
Survivors include his daughters, Teresa Bell, Braselton, and Nancy Roberts and husband Donald, Pendergrass; brother, Lucius Cronic, Hoschton; nephew, Tom Cronic; niece, Amy Cronic; grandchildren, Russell Bell, Daniel Bell, Jared Roberts; and great-grandchildren, Mason Bell, Blakelyn Roberts and Blair Roberts.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 12, at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Josh McDaniel will be officiating. Interment to follow at New Liberty United Methodist Church, 26 Charlie Smith Road, Braselton, GA, 30517. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, December 11, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to New Liberty UMC building fund or a charity of choice.
Arrangements are by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org.
Russell Cronic (12-10-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry