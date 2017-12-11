WINDER - Lorraine Morris, 71, entered heaven on December 10, 2017.
A former resident of East Point, Ga., she was preceded in death by her father, John Goodman. Mrs. Morris had resided in Winder since 1973. She was a member of Winder Christian Church and was a retiree of Barrow Medical Center, where she worked in medical records.
Survivors in addition to her mother, Blanche Goodman of Fayetteville, include her husband, Jim Morris, Winder; sons, Brian (Joy) Morris, Bethlehem, and Scott (April) Morris, Winder; sister, Linda (Tommy) Thomas; and brother, Darin (Stacy) Goodman, all of Fayetteville; and eight grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, December 12, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 13, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with Scott Morris and Jim Morris officiating. Interment will be in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements, where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
Lorraine Morris (12-10-17)
