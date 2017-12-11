Lorraine Morris (12-10-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, December 11. 2017
WINDER - Lorraine Morris, 71, entered heaven on December 10, 2017.

A former resident of East Point, Ga., she was preceded in death by her father, John Goodman. Mrs. Morris had resided in Winder since 1973. She was a member of Winder Christian Church and was a retiree of Barrow Medical Center, where she worked in medical records.

Survivors in addition to her mother, Blanche Goodman of Fayetteville, include her husband, Jim Morris, Winder; sons, Brian (Joy) Morris, Bethlehem, and Scott (April) Morris, Winder; sister, Linda (Tommy) Thomas; and brother, Darin (Stacy) Goodman, all of Fayetteville; and eight grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, December 12, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 13, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with Scott Morris and Jim Morris officiating. Interment will be in Barrow Memorial Gardens.

Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements, where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Partner Portraits

  • Billy-Cain-Raymond-Boswell
  • Billy-Cain-Tom-Chacko
  • Georgia-Frame-William-Blokzyl
  • Rodney-Broach
  • Mark-Still
  • Progressive-Deb-Pharr
  • Harmony-Ins-Jon-Milford
  • Mr-Bills-Beans
  • Fredericks-Jewelers
  • Goodmark-Chip-Bourne
  • Goodmark-Terry-Minesal
  • Goodmark-David-Seagraves
  • Goodmark-Barry-Livingston
  • Goodmark-Joey-Olson
  • David-Gates
  • Billy-Cain-Matt-Eberhart
  • Fidelity-Bank-BM
  • Goodmark-Corey-Gillespie

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.