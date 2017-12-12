Ronald Offutt (12-10-17)

HOSCHTON - Ronald Louis Offutt, 75, passed away Sunday, December 10, 2017.
He was born in 1942 in Indianapolis, Ind. and was of Methodist denomination. He was a retired master electrician, master plumber, HVAC instillation and he worked as an electrician on the original World Trade Center buildings. He was in the United States Navy, Mobile Construction Battalion 6. He served in Puerto Rico, Greece and Spain. He enjoyed golfing and refinishing/building furniture. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry L. Offutt, Phenix City, Ala. and Marge Offutt, Phenix City, Ala. and Covington, Ga.; grandparents, Louis and Mable Sponsel, Indianapolis, Ind., and Opal M. Offutt, Indianapolis, Ind. and son, Matthew B. Offutt.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years of marriage, Patricia A. Offutt; sons, Ryan L. Offutt, Winder, and Jason S. Offutt and wife Andraya, Bend, Ore.; brothers, Calvin L. Offutt and wife Fran, Conyers, Ga. and David L. Offutt, Swansboro, N.C.; sisters-in-law, Karen E. Wood and husband Marty, Morganton, N.C. and Yvonne L. Guy and husband Leonard, Hoschton, Ga.; nephews, Michael D. Fincher, Morganton, N.C. and Kevin Offutt and wife Jennifer, Baton Rouge, La.; nieces, Kenzie Fincher, Nebo, N.C., Crissy Fincher, Nebo, N.C., Cami Grady and husband Mike, Hamilton, Ga., Julie Munzo and husband Carlos, Winder, Ga., Emily Munzo, Winder, Jennifer David and husband William, Braselton, and R. Kennedy, Braselton; grandchildren, Ethan L. Offutt, Winder, Kaitlyn O. Offutt, Winder, and Tatum S. Offutt, Bend, Ore.
The family wishes to thank Heather Stribling, Alicia Herring and all the employees of Northeast Georgia Medical Center Hospice for their assistance in caring for Ronnie.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, December 13, at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Matt Scobell will be officiating. Interment with military honors to follow at the Hoschton City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, December 13, at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org.
Ronald Offutt (12-10-17)
