Q.D. Hubbard Sr. (12-11-17)

COMMERCE - Q.D. Hubbard, Sr., 95, passed away December 11, 2017, at Brookside Assisted Living.
Mr. Hubbard was born May 16, 1922, in Homer, the son of the late Ezekiel and Elizabeth Tankersley Hubbard. He was in the construction industry and was of the Baptist denomination. He served his Country in the United States Navy having fought in WWII. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Ruby Irene Dills Hubbard; and his second wife, Euna Bell Hubbard; children, James E. Hubbard, Patsy Jean Hubbard, and George N. Hubbard.
Survivors include sons and daughters–in-law, Q.D. (Doris) Hubbard Jr., Homer, David (June) Hubbard, Palm Harbor, Fla.; seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 14, at the Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. David Bowen officiating. Burial will be in Grove Level Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601.
On line condolences may be made to the family at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
