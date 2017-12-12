Willie Michael Simmons (12-11-17)

WINDER - Willie Michael Simmons, 66, passed away Monday, December 11, 2017.
Mr. Simmons served in the United States Army. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Hattie Chancey Simmons; and sister, Dean Tanner.
Survivors include his son, Coleman Simmons; brothers, Jimmy "Red" Simmons and Hugh Simmons, Winder; sister, Shirley Rockmore, Winder; and a host of other relatives.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 13, at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be held 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 19, at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Ga. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 13, at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org.
