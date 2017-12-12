WINDER - Billy J. Wheeler, 78 passed away December 11, 2017, at his residence.
A native of Barrow County, Mr. Wheeler was preceded in death by his parents, Royce and Corrine Sauls Wheeler; and sisters, Jean Wheeler and Lillian Thornton. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and was a carpenter.
Survivors include his wife, Pat Cruce Wheeler, Winder; son and daughter-in-law, Brad and Sandra Wheeler, Stephens, Ga.; daughter and son-in-law, Pam and Eric Crider, Winder; grandchildren, Chance Wheeler, Clay Wheeler, Erin McGinnis, Koen Crider, Jeff Ballew, Jeremy Ballew and Justin Ballew; great-grandchildren, Riley Ballew and Ali Ballew; and brother, Jerry “Buck” Wheeler, Winder.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 13, from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. A funeral service will be held Thursday, December 14, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with Dr. Ronnie Healan and Rev. Jack Segars officiating. Interment will follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Flowers are welcomed or memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church or the American Cancer Society.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
Billy Wheeler (12-11-17)
