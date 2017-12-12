Kenneth Hattaway (12-11-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Tuesday, December 12. 2017
DANIELSVILLE - Kenneth Eugene Hattaway, 62, passed away on Monday, December 11, 2017, at his residence.

Mr. Hattaway was born in Royston, Ga., on November 23, 1955, the son of Iola Bridges Hattaway of Danielsville, and the late Milton Eugene Hattaway. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Brittan Hattaway; and sister, Miriam David.

Survivors in addition to his mother, include sons, Brandon Hattaway, Athens, and Justin Hattaway, Monroe, Ga.; daughter, Angel Hattaway, Danielsville; brothers, Dennis Hattaway, Colbert, and Steven Hattaway, Danielsville; sisters, Donna Scott, Colbert, and Linda Jordan, Danielsville; and ten grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held in the Danielsville Memorial Gardens at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 14. The family is at the home.

Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.

Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston is in charge of arrangements.
