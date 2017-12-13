Council urged to rescind condo vote

Locals are calling for Braselton leaders to rescind a vote to allow condominiums in Creekside at Chateau Elan amid concerns about the project’s design and the lack of public notice.
The Braselton Town Council approved a planned unit development site plan change for phase two of Creekside in November. Developers plan to construct 70 single-family lots and 60 condominium units in five buildings on 33.25 acres off Thompson Mill Road.
Area residents voiced opposition to the project at Monday’s council meeting, specifically against the proposed condominiums and an entrance on Rock Maple Drive.
Larry Murray said he knew there would be single-family housing development when he moved to the area, but he argued the condos would devalue neighboring properties. David Keating also voiced concerns that the condos would be flipped into rentals.
Others worried about a proposed security gate for the development on Rock Maple Drive, especially if that gate becomes a major entrance for the community.
One opponent, Dan Everitt, said the entrance could cause traffic issues on the roads in the neighborhood.
“Are y’all going to make the necessary investments to make a safe entrance, to put a traffic light in and put in turn lanes,” he asked the council.
Everitt also told the council that the developer, who is apparently the former head of the homeowner’s association, had a conflict of interest and acted unethically.
The most prevalent concern among the opponents, though, was that they didn’t get to voice their opposition before the item was voted on.
“…we didn’t even hear about it until it had already been proposed to the city council,” Jim and Kathey Crawford wrote in a letter presented to the council.
Art Finley noted the agenda item description was too brief and didn’t give a full explanation.
“While I believe that agenda item is too brief, it could be legal,” he said. “But I believe that in each of your hearts, you know it just wasn’t right. Maybe legal, but not right.”
Many, including Finley, asked the council to rescind its approval of the change and give them a chance to participate in discussions.
“We would like a voice,” said Everitt. “We didn’t get a voice.”
Read more from Monday's meeting in the Dec. 13 issue of The Braselton News.
