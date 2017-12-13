Hoschton’s finances take major turn for the better

The adoption of Hoschton’s 2018 budget by the city council two weeks ago marks a stark departure for the town from its troubled financial past.
For the first time in many years, Hoschton won’t have to subsidize its water and sewer system with money from its general fund. And in the larger picture, the town is, for the first time in over a decade, seemingly on a path to financial growth.
WATER SUBSIDY ENDED
Over recent years, Hoschton has had to spend $200,000 or more per year from general revenues to keep its water and sewer system running. But for 2018, no subsidy funds are expected to be needed as the town’s utilities appear to now be self-sufficient.
That’s a big deal for the town which at one point, considered selling its water system to get out from under a crushing debt load. The debt pressure was so great that the town was granted a debt payment holiday on its utility system loans for several years.
FROM ‘SURVIVAL’ TO GROWTH
The financial pressures a decade ago also led to the town to abolish its police department in the middle of the great recession and to curtail other spending by adopting a bare-bones “survival” budget.
How times have changed.
Hoschton’s 2018 general fund budget projects revenues of $830,000, a whopping 75 percent jump from what the town took in in 2011 and a 20 percent increase from its 2017 budget.
The growth of the town’s utility funds is even more dramatic. In 2011, Hoschton only took in $593,500 in water & sewer sales and garbage fees. For 2018, those same utilities are expected to generate over $2.17 million in revenues.
HOUSING BOOM
A major part of that revenue jump in Hoschton’s utility fund is expected to come from $770,000 in water and sewer tap fees during 2018. In the middle of the recession, no new houses were being built in Hoschton — now, a housing boom is happening.
In addition, the anticipated annexation of a large tract of land on Hwy. 53 for a massive new subdivision of over 1,000 houses in early 2018 is another sign that Hoschton could see an unprecedented amount of growth in the coming years.
In response, the town is more than doubling its planning and zoning budget for 2018, from $80,600 this year to $171,000 next year.
See the full story in the Dec. 13 issue of The Braselton News.
Hoschton’s finances take major turn for the better
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry