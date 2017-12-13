Two separate applicants who are seeking to build a combined 3.01 million square feet of distribution and warehouse space among four buildings in Jefferson had their public hearing before the Jefferson City Council Monday night. The council will vote on the projects at its Dec. 18 meeting.
Both requests previously got conditional approvals by the Jefferson-Talmo Planning Commission in November.
For one of the projects, it is the second time the proposal has come before the council. A previous version of the project, which is located in the industrial park of Logistics Center Parkway at the Dry Pond interchange with I-85, was denied in August by the council.
The second project reviewed by the council Monday night is located on the north side of Hog Mountain Road abutting I-85, across from the Amazon distribution facility.
The Trammel Crow Company has requested the annexation and light-industrial zoning of multiple properties totaling 80.28 acres — and the rezoning of 32 acres already in the city to light industrial for two warehouses. One will total 1.52 million square feet, the other 216,000 square feet.
See the full story in the Dec. 13 issue of The Jackson Herald.
4 more warehouses proposed in Jefferson
