Commerce calendar to remain about the same

The Commerce City Schools’ calendar for 2018-19 will look a lot like the current schedule.
The Commerce Board of Education approved the recommendation for the next school year at Monday’s meeting.
Supt. Joy Tolbert recommended the calendar that is most like the current one. School will start July 27, the last Friday in that month, just as this year began. Teachers will start work July 23.
The calendar provides for a week off in October, a week at Thanksgiving, two and a half weeks for the holiday break, a week in February and a week at the beginning of April.
Graduation is set for Friday, May 24, and teachers will work May 28-31.
Tolbert told the board at its work session that three options were presented for comment. All three got about one-third support.
“You put three options out there, you get one-third, one-third, one-third,” she said. “You don’t really have a front runner.”
See the full story in the Dec. 13 issue of The Jackson Herald.
