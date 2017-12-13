Marie Bowman (12-11-17)

WINDER - Marie D. Bowman was born December 11, 1923. She had a massive stroke on May 21, 2017, and passed away on her birthday.
She was preceded in death by her Husband of 69 years, Julian Bowman; father, George Dunagan; mother, Nellie Skinner Dunagan; brothers, Carlton, Earl and Cecil Dunagan; sisters, Louise D. Beard and Kathleen D. Lester; and grandson, Mark Adams.
Survivors include daughters, Brenda B. Shepherd and Dianne B. Turner; son, Michael Bowman (Natalia); grandchildren, Susan S. McKinnon, Deanna A. Teel (Gordon), Sherron S. Shaw (Mike), and Nicholas Bowman; great-grandchildren, Michael McKinnon, Julia Bernier, and Gordy Teel; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Winder and previously the First Baptist Church of Tucker.
The funeral service to honor and celebrate the life of Mrs. Bowman will be held on Friday, December 15, at 2 p.m. at the Winder First Baptist Church, 625 Jefferson Hwy., Winder, GA 30680, with Dr. John Talley, and the Rev. Irby Stanley officiating. Burial will follow the service at Rose Hill Cemetery in Winder. The family will be receiving friends on Thursday, December 14, from 2 to 4 p.m. and again from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family has respectfully requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Mrs. Bowman to the Winder First Baptist Church building fund.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
