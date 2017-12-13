Billy Ray Sanders (12-12-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Wednesday, December 13. 2017
COMMERCE - Billy Ray Sanders, 82, died Tuesday, December 12, 2017, at his residence.

Mr. Sanders was born in Homer, the son of the late Williford and Ada Press Sanders. He was a member of Homer Baptist Church and was retired from Athens Regional Medical Center as a security guard. Mr. Sanders was also self-employed as a poultry and cattle farmer. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Janet Poole.

Survivors include his wife, Jimmie Merle Toney Sanders, Commerce; daughter, Gwen Sanders, Commerce; grandchildren, Kasey Evans and Kelsey Poole; and great-grandchildren, Austin Venable, Gage Venable and Lillie Venable.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, December 15, at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Revs. Charles Crabbe and David Harbin officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday from 1 to 3 p.m.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
