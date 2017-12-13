Tammy Saucier (12-09-17)

JEFFERSON - Tammy Free Saucier, 48, entered into rest Saturday, December 9, 2017.
Mrs. Saucier was born in Gainesville, the daughter of the late Jessie Calvin Free and Bea Cochran Free of Pendergrass. Mrs. Saucier was a member of Cave Springs Baptist Church. She was survived by a son, Shane Allen Powell; and a brother, Dennis Free of Pendergrass.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 14, at 1 p.m., from Cave Springs Baptist Church with the Rev. Greg Long and Deacon Michael Long officiating. The burial will be in the Church Cemetery with Tyler Free, Dylan Free, Jimmy Bales, Rodney Holland, Ed Watts and Steve Whisnant honored as pallbearers. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
