BRASELTON - Bobby Ray “Pochie” Smith, 74, passed away on Tuesday, December 12, 2017.
Mr. Smith was born in Hall County, Ga., the son of the late Ernest Smith Sr. and Fannie Mae McGuire Smith. Mr. Smith was a long distance commercial truck driver who used the handle “Roller Coaster” on the CB radio.
Survivors include his wife, Judith Ann Bailey Smith; daughter, Elaine Nabors, both of Braselton; grandchildren, Dana S. Burho, Mesa, Ariz., and Delaina B. Houghland, Lawrenceville; great-grandchildren, Brooklynn Alaina Morgan and Logan Gary Vega; sisters, Mildred Sue Trulove and Sara Scott, both of Gainesville; brothers, Ernest Smith Jr., Monroe, and James “Jimmy” Smith, Walka Mountain.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 22, at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Harold Scott Wilson officiating. The visitation will be held on Thursday evening, December 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Evans Funeral Home. Cremation will follow the service.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
‘Pochie’ Smith (12-12-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry