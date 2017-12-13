Joe Christian (12-11-17)

DANIELSVILLE - Joe Boyd Christian, 82, passed away December 11, 2017.
He was the son of the late Clarence and Ossie Lee Christian. Mr. Christian was also preceded in death by his wife, Wilma Wadine Christine; son, Dennis Michael Christian; infant sister, Mary Lee Christine; and brothers, Bussey, Elmer B., Leo H., Johnny O. Christine.
Survivors include sons, Daniel Lee (Amy) Christian and Timothy Joe Christian; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be held Friday, December 15, at 2 p.m., at Lord & Stephens, Danielsville with the Rev. Dale Carson officiating. The family will be at the funeral home Thursday, December 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday December 15, from 1 to 2 p.m. The interment will be in Meadow Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a great sense of appreciation for the staff of Kindred Hospice and especially, Tanya.
Lord & Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
