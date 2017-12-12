Jean Ervin (12-12-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Tuesday, December 12. 2017
HOMER - Jean Sheridan Ervin, 72, died December 12, 2017, at Piedmont-Athens Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Ervin was born in Hartwell, Ga., the daughter of the late Tildon and Farry Bell Bridges Sheridan. She was a homemaker.

Survivors include her husband, Albert Ervin, Homer; daughter, Kathy Cochran, Nicholson; sons, Stevie Ervin and Joshua Ervin, both of Homer; sisters, Syble Pangle, Commerce, Ann Ayers, Toccoa, and Faye Dial, Commerce; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

No services are planned at this time.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
