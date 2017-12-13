The Apalachee boys’ basketball team had a significant advantage over North Oconee in talent and athleticism, but it was the execution that allowed the Wildcats to win.
The Wildcats defeated the Titans Tuesday night 65-41. Four players posted double digits in the scoring column. Derek Miller led the team with 14 points. Jamonte Wallace and Brandon Bannis had 12 points each; Deron Collier added 11 points.
“I told our guys to run our stuff and let’s get ready for games in the future,” Apalachee coach Spencer Bernstein said. “It wasn’t so much about this game in particular, but let’s try to run our stuff and see what we can do, and we still have a lot of work to do.”
Apalachee (5-2) never allowed the game to get too close, but it did have to work for its 33-20 halftime lead. The Wildcats held North Oconee to just three points for much of the first quarter and at one point led 15-3.
But the Titans came back and cut the score to 17-10 after the first quarter.
But Miller, Collier and Bannis stepped up with a combined 14 points to extend the Wildcats’ lead heading into halftime.
“I told them I thought we did a good job defensively,” Bernstein said. “Against Jefferson we got up and started being crazy and gambling. The biggest thing I wanted to do was clean up the rebounding, sometimes when we got the lead, we want to go down court before we secure the rebound. But I really think it was a good defensive job.”
Tuesday’s win followed a 75-60 victory at Jefferson on Saturday. The Wildcats led 17-2 after the opening period and 31-24 at halftime. Apalachee gradually pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring the Dragons 19-10 to take a 50-34 lead into fourth quarter. The Wildcats led by as many as 21 points in the final period. The Wildcats were led in that game by Bannis, who had 21 points and four 3-pointers in the first half. Miller had a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds.
The Wildcats have six more games remaining until GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA play but they still have two huge tests before then. Friday, they host Monroe Area. They lost to the Purple Hurricanes 62-61 on Dec. 1. On Dec. 21, they play a Banks County squad that is ranked in the top 10 in AA. Then they could possibly play Morgan County in the Sweet South Classic. Morgan is a top-10 team in AAA.
See more in the Dec. 13 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
