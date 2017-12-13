Basketball: Scoring troubles plague Lady Wildcats in pair of non-region losses

Against North Oconee, the Apalachee girls’ basketball team wasn’t outplayed. They just couldn’t score.
That was the sentiment of head coach Gary Compton after his girls lost 45-28. However, they trailed by just four points going after the third quarter and the margin was just five points for most of the fourth.
Beside Nakia Hooks, no one else could score for the Wildcats. She scored 18 of the team’s 28 points. No one else had more than three points.
Fourteen of Hooks’ points came in the first half, she was the only reason why they only trailed 20-16 at the break.
But she couldn’t score in the fourth quarter and that’s when the Titans finally pulled away for the win.
“I said to the bench at one point, we just had the same shots but they (North Oconee) made theirs and we didn’t make ours,” Compton said.
“When you shoot 15-footers and can’t make them, you know it’s going to be a long night. We went cold. You have to tip your hats to North Oconee; they played hard defensively and really fast. They were able to finish and we weren’t.”
The Lady Wildcats (3-4) also had trouble scoring at Jefferson on Saturday in a 50-34 loss. Hooks was the leading scorer for Apalachee in that game with 13 points.
Apalachee will host Monroe Area at 7 p.m. Friday.
