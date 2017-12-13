Basketball: Bulldoggs snap losing skid with win over Athens Christian

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, December 13. 2017
The Winder-Barrow boys basketball team snapped a three-game losing skid Tuesday with a 77-51 home win over Athens Christian.
Jay Griggs led the way with 17 points while Tramon Campbell had 12 points and Lamonta Mack had 10. John Nizeyimana had a strong night off the bench, scoring 8 points. Winder-Barrow was a hot-shooting team, launching 16 3-pointers.
The Bulldoggs were without senior Brock Landis, who was practicing for Saturday's FCA All-Star football game in Athens.
The victory made up for a heartbreaking 91-82 loss to Burke County in triple overtime on Saturday. Griggs scored 29 points in the loss while Landis had 22 points and 17 rebounds.
The Bulldoggs (2-5) return to action Friday when they host Lanier in their GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA opener at 8:30 p.m.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Partner Portraits

  • Billy-Cain-Raymond-Boswell
  • Billy-Cain-Tom-Chacko
  • Georgia-Frame-William-Blokzyl
  • Rodney-Broach
  • Mark-Still
  • Progressive-Deb-Pharr
  • Harmony-Ins-Jon-Milford
  • Mr-Bills-Beans
  • Fredericks-Jewelers
  • Goodmark-Chip-Bourne
  • Goodmark-Terry-Minesal
  • Goodmark-David-Seagraves
  • Goodmark-Barry-Livingston
  • Goodmark-Joey-Olson
  • David-Gates
  • Billy-Cain-Matt-Eberhart
  • Fidelity-Bank-BM
  • Goodmark-Corey-Gillespie

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.