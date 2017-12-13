The Winder-Barrow boys basketball team snapped a three-game losing skid Tuesday with a 77-51 home win over Athens Christian.
Jay Griggs led the way with 17 points while Tramon Campbell had 12 points and Lamonta Mack had 10. John Nizeyimana had a strong night off the bench, scoring 8 points. Winder-Barrow was a hot-shooting team, launching 16 3-pointers.
The Bulldoggs were without senior Brock Landis, who was practicing for Saturday's FCA All-Star football game in Athens.
The victory made up for a heartbreaking 91-82 loss to Burke County in triple overtime on Saturday. Griggs scored 29 points in the loss while Landis had 22 points and 17 rebounds.
The Bulldoggs (2-5) return to action Friday when they host Lanier in their GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA opener at 8:30 p.m.
Basketball: Bulldoggs snap losing skid with win over Athens Christian
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry