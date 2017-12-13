Basketball: Lady Doggs prepare for region opener, Myrtle Beach tournament

The Winder-Barrow girls basketball team is continuing to refine its game with a practice-heavy week before opening up GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA play Friday.
“I think they’ve been adjusting very well to the new system so far,” first-year head coach Kimberly Garren said of the Lady Bulldoggs, who improved to 6-0 on Saturday with a 67-51 win over Burke County. “When you have such a small team in numbers, it’s hard to get a lot of practice reps in as far as five-on-five. The first few games have shown us areas we need to work on and we’re really drilling efficiency right now — the percentage of times we’re finishing with points in our system vs. not playing in our system.
“When we’re playing together and all of us are bought in, we’re really hard to stop.”
The Lady Doggs, ranked second or third in Class AAAAAA by most polling, kept rolling along in the win over Burke County. Junior point guard Chellia Watson continued her hot streak with a 22-point performance while Latrice Perkins scored 17.
But the schedule’s intensity is about to pick up significantly. The Lady Doggs will host Lanier, a fellow top-10 team, at 7 p.m. in their first region contest.
“They’re really good,” Garren said of the Lady Longhorns, who come in with a 7-2 mark.
The teams share one common opponent — Flowery Branch. The Lady Doggs won 50-48 over the Lady Falcons in the final seconds on Nov. 28 while Lanier lost 69-40 on Nov. 25.
“I’ve scouted them a couple times and they’re a scrappy team that’s going to pressure us on defense. I’m still confident that all of our pieces line up well for this game. We have a goal of going undefeated in region play and this is going to be a big test for that.”
Friday’s region contest is an isolated one before the slate kicks in full-scale next month. The Lady Doggs will visit Monroe Area at 6 p.m. Saturday and then will make a second straight trip to the Crescom Bank Holiday Invitational at Myrtle Beach, set for Dec. 19-23.
The Lady Doggs finished second in the prestigious tournament last season and are aiming to hold their own again this year. They’ll face a huge test right off the bat when they face Neumann-Goretti, Pa., three-time defending state champions, at 7 p.m. on Dec. 20. That matchup and the other ones the Lady Doggs face may not factor into playoff standings but will ultimately be critical for their chances of competing for a state title, Garren said.
“The goal is to win all of the games, but these are the ones that are going to get the kids ready,” she said. “This is the competition we need to see and we need to learn from playing these types of teams.”
After the Myrtle Beach tournament, the Lady Doggs will get a two-week break before resuming region play against crosstown rival Apalachee on Jan. 5.
Sandwiched in between the region schedule is another high-profile showcase tournament in Nashville in mid-January.
“I think our really good games are spaced out well,” Garren said. “We’re not going to be getting beat up physically too much with a bunch of really hard ones in a row. But when you get to play these tougher teams, it helps you remain humble.”
