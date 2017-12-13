Football: Winder-Barrow’s Landis takes region’s top offensive award

Winder-Barrow senior quarterback Brock Landis was named the Offensive Player of the Year in GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA.
The region’s six coaches released the team last week. Dacula junior Jalen Perry, a four-star cornerback who is committed to Georgia and also doubles as a wide receiver for the Falcons, was named Player of the Year. Gainesville linebacker Keith Harris was named Defensive Player of the Year, Dacula linebacker/fullback Landen Berlin was the Two-Way Player of the Year and Gainesville quarterback/safety Tre’ Luttrell was the Athlete of the Year.
The coaches did not pick a Coach of the Year.
Landis threw for 2,204 yards and 19 touchdowns against 9 interceptions while rushing for 524 yards and 8 more touchdowns on the ground to help lead the Bulldoggs to a 9-3 season, a region runner-up finish and the second round of the state playoffs. He was joined on the all-region team by teammates running back Jamar Mack, wide receiver Lamonta Mack, offensive linemen Joey Klemm and Trey Hill, kicker Harlin Brown, defensive backs Josh Sims and Ryan Mayard, linebacker Aaron Bagley and defensive end Logan Cash.
Apalachee’s selections included running back Lorenzo Stephenson, offensive linemen Isaac Benitez and Nate Hodnett, defensive end Josh Agbenou, defensive back AJ Millbrooks and punter Parker Miller.
Winder-Barrow defensive linemen Kevin Buice and Deondre Millwood and Apalachee fullback/linebacker Sam Skinner and linebacker Alex Stephenson garnered honorable mentions.
See the full team in the Dec. 13 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
