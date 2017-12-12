GIRLS' BASKETBALL: CHS girls sit at 2-2 on season

Tuesday, December 12. 2017
After dropping the season-opening game to North Hall, the Commerce High girls’ basketball team rattled off two wins in a row, defeating Johnson and Jackson County.
On Monday night at Oconee County, the Lady Tigers (2-2, 0-0 Region 8-A) suffered their second loss of the season as the Lady Warriors outpaced the Lady Tigers 59-26. Both Lady Tiger losses have been by 30-plus points this season. The Lady Tigers are also just one win away from matching last season’s win total. The third win of the season didn’t come until Jan. 20.
The Lady Tigers open region play this Friday with a trip to Gainesville to take on Lakeview Academy. The team’s first home region game is this Saturday vs. Hebron Christian Academy.
