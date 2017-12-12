Jackson County is showing glimpses of good basketball — just not enough of them.
The Panthers (2-5) lost their third straight game Monday night, falling to West Hall 82-62 on the road.
“We keep showing how much potential we have but it just comes in flashes,” Jackson County coach Chuck Butler said. “We will play great for a few minutes and really start making a run and then we create some unforced errors.”
Jackson County returns to action at Johnson at 8:30 p.m. Friday, followed by a Dec. 20-22 holiday tournament at Providence Christian.
In a game rescheduled from Friday due to snow, Jackson County only trailed West Hall 36-34 at the half but fell behind 59-49 after three quarters and eventually lost by 20.
Freshman Kalib Clinton led the Panthers with 17 points.
Butler said his team is struggling to take care of the basketball.
“We have too many silly turnovers that compound into fouls or easy buckets for the other team,” he said. “Right now we are just trying to keep our guys focused throughout the game and making sure that they realize that every single possession matters. Again, we are just really focused on our execution right now and trying to get better each and every day.”
BOYS' BASKETBALL: Panthers struggle with consistency in loss to West Hall
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry