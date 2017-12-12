GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Turnovers, offensive rebounds cost Jackson Co. girls

Jackson County allowed West Hall too many extra opportunities in losing for the fourth time in five games.
The Panthers fell 51-37 to the Spartans on the road Monday in a game that was close for most of the night. Jackson County, however, could not overcome 24 turnovers and allowing 18 offensive rebounds to West Hall.
“Our girls played really hard and did some really good things,” Panther coach Monty McClure said. “All the mistakes are correctable and we will try to improve this week and face Johnson Friday night.”
Carlie Anderson led Jackson County with yet another double-double. She scored 16 points and pulled down 12 boards.
The contest was tied 10-10 after a quarter, and Jackson County only trailed 22-21 at the half. West Hall led 36-29 after three quarters.
The Panthers will return to action this Friday at 7 p.m. at Johnson. Jackson County will then move on to a Christmas tournament at Providence Christian Dec. 20-22.
