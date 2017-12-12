It was one of the coldest nights of the year outside of the gym on Saturday. For Jefferson’s offense, it was a chilly evening, too.
Despite that, the Dragons (4-2) secured a comfortable 50-34 home win over a Class AAAAAA foe Apalachee for their third straight victory.
“Offensively, this was probably one of our worst nights of the year,” Jefferson girls’ coach Jason Gibson said. “We just did not shoot the ball very well.”
Jazmin Allen, McKenzie Ulmer and Mariah Starks each scored nine points to pace Jefferson, which has won its last three games by 16 points or more.
“Getting to 50 points on a night like to night is definitely an accomplishment in terms of making sure our defense was creating some opportunities,” Gibson said.
Nia Hooks led Apalachee with 13 points.
The Dragons overcame a seven-point first quarter (the team trailed 10-7) to earn the win in a game orginally slated for Friday but moved due to snow.
For the rest of this story, see the Dec. 13 edition of The Jackson Herald.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Jefferson girls down Apalachee on cold offensive night
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry