BOYS' BASKETBALL: Howard leads East Jackson to eighth win

East Jackson’s winning ways continued behind a monster performance from one of its best players.
Tay Howard tallied 33 points and nine boards Monday as the Eagles improved to 8-1 with a 74-71 win over White County at home. Makayl Rakestraw added 18 points, and Kobe Haley finished with 13 points.
In pulling out the win, East Jackson handed Class AAAA White County its second defeat of the year. The game was originally slated for Friday but moved to Monday due to weather concerns.
"We found a way to win tonight after feeling some adversity," coach David Akin said. "So we are pleased with that. However, our lack of defensive focus and execution has horrific. I do realize that we were not able to practice over the weekend due to the snow but giving up 71 points is unacceptable."
With eight wins in their first nine games, the East Jackson boys are off to the best start in school history and have cracked the Class AAA top 10 in two polls.
"The boys are excited as we are starting to receive recognition in state as two media outlets have ranked us in the top 10," Akin said. "That excitement needs to be channeled into defensive effort though. We won't be ranked in the top 10 of the state if we do not execute defensively."
