BOYS' BASKETBALL: East Jackson beats Oglethorpe Co., cruises to 9-1 start

Tay Howard scored 21 points to lead East Jackson to a 91-65 rout of Oglethorpe County Tuesday on the road. East Jackson improved to 9-1 with the victory.
Makayl Rakestraw added 18 points, Xavier Clark finished with 15 points and Kobe Haley chipped in 12 points for East Jackson, which is ranked No. 7 in Class AAA by Maxpreps and No. 10 by GaHoop Circle.
This is the second time this season the Eagles have topped the 90-point mark. But coach David Akin expressed concerns about his team's defensive showing.
"We are excited to be 9-1 and ranked in the top 10 of the state," Akin said. "However, that does not excuse us from playing defense. We have entered a very dangerous place. We are excited and motivated to try and light up the bulbs on the scoreboard for us. But we are not showing that same enthusiasm and focus to not let our opponents bulbs light up on the scoreboard. We are playing with fire. We are opening ourselves up for a negative situation to take place."
The Eagles, which also beat Oglethorpe County 78-50 on Dec. 5, ran out to a 47-24 halftime lead and led 67-43 after three quarters in notching yet another win this season by 20 or more points.
East Jackson will go for its 10th victory of the season Saturday when it hosts Athens Christian at 5:30 p.m.
