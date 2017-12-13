Jefferson post player Jacob Radaker scored 22 points to lead the Dragons to a 66-51 road win over Habersham Central Tuesday.
Jamal Meadows added 15 points in the win, while Jasper Gibson contributed 11.
The Dragons, who also beat Habersham Central 60-41 back on Nov. 28, improved to 3-5 with the victory.
Jefferson opens region play at 8:30 p.m. Friday on the road against Madison County.
BOYS' BASKETBALL: Radaker sparks Dragon win
