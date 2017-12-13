After a tough outing the previous night, the East Jackson girls' basketball team outlasted Oglethorpe County 44-39 Tuesday on the road.
Annice Pittman scored 12 points to lead the Eagles (5-4), who took one on the chin Monday in a 76-35 loss to White County. Maurissa Thomas added 10 points against Oglethorpe County.
"It was a gutty win after a very tough night (Monday) night, getting beat up all night in a physical run-and-jump style the night before," coach Matt Gibbs said. "(I'm) proud of the way our kids kept fighting. We had a lot of people step up and play good minutes when we encountered some foul trouble."
In the loss to White County the previous night, Gibbs said the Warriors' defensive pressure took its toll on his team.
"Their full-court run-and-jump press wore us down," he said. "Our kids did some good things that the score doesn't necessarily represent."
Thomas led East Jackson with 12 points.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL: EJCHS pulls out victory over Oglethorpe Co.
