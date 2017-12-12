The Jackson County wrestling team certainly has a chance to add to its 10-0 duals record with a busy slate ahead.
The Panthers will host Flowery Branch and Dacula Thursday for Senior Night before moving on to a pair of duals tournaments.
“I am excited that we are starting off 10-0, but that is never a goal of mine,” coach Jason Powers said. “I want us to wrestle well and get better with each match. Our ultimate goal is a couple of weeks away starting at area duals. Everything that we can do to prepare us for that competition mentally and physically is what I am looking for.”
Jackson County remained unbeaten in duals action with a 77-0 win over Winder-Barrow last Wednesday.
Following Thursday’s matches, the Panthers will wrestle Saturday in the Big Red Duals and then host the Panther Duals on Dec. 20.
For the rest of this story, see the Dec. 13 edition of The Jackson Herald.
WRESTLING: Panthers off to 10-0 start heading into duals stretch
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry