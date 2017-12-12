WRESTLING: Dragons pick up two wins, forced to cancel trip

Jefferson looks toward a full week of wrestling this week after winter storms cut last week’s schedule short.
The team hosts Lumpkin County and Dawson County today (Wednesday) before traveling to the Oconee Duals this Saturday.
Jefferson is off to a 4-0 duals start after beating Heritage (Conyers) 72-6 and Berkmar (71-9) Dec. 6. The Dragons, however, canceled a trip to Anderson, S.C. this past Saturday for a dual tournament due to snow.
“We need the mat time,” coach Doug Thurmond said. “We always start late because football seems to always run late for us, so we start late. So in doing that, we’re already a little behind. I feel like we can always catch up doing some of the tournaments we do. When we don’t do them, it does affect us some.”
For the rest of this story, see the Dec. 13 edition of The Jackson Herald.
