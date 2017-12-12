The Jefferson boys’ basketball team didn’t score for the first 4:21 Saturday against Apalachee. But even if that frosty start were erased, Dragon coach Kevin Morris wouldn’t glean many positives from a 75-60 home loss to his former team.
“No, not really,” said Morris, who coached the Wildcats for 15 seasons before coming to Jefferson this year. “Our defensive intensity has got to get better. There were too many easy shots for them to make. We’ve got to make things more difficult for them.”
Jasper Gibson led Jefferson in the loss, scoring 24 points. Eighteen of those points came in the final quarter. Donsha Gaither added a season-high 12 points.
For the rest of this story, see the Dec. 13 edition of The Jackson Herald.
BOYS' BASKETBALL: Slow start dooms Dragons in loss to Apalachee
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry