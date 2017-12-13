Send a "Deputy-Gram' to help area children at Christmas

It’s usually a little worrisome when an uniformed deputy shows up at your work place holding a piece of paper with your name on it and looking for you.
That hasn’t been the case these past few weeks in Banks County as Deputy Josh White has been delivering “Deputy-Grams” to unsuspecting county residents.
Instead of something to worry about, the residents have been treated to a song by Deputy White and a message from the friend who sent the “Deputy-Gram.”
A “Deputy-Gram” is the Banks County Sheriff’s Office’s version of a “singing telegram.”
The “Deputy-Gram” consists of Deputy White, who is also the School Resource Officer, approaching the recipient, (in uniform), and singing the first verse and chorus of “Can’t take my eyes off of you” by Frankie Valli and The 4 Seasons.
White has no singing experience.
In fact, he says that the first time he ever sang in public was presenting the first “Deputy-Gram” to Sheriff Speed.
Deputy White has delivered ‘Deputy-Grams’ to a pastor during his morning worship service, to an elected official at the county courthouse and to an administrator duriing a school assembly, as well as stops at several area businesses.
“I am blessed that Sheriff Carlton Speed and the community have supported the ‘Deputy-Grams’ so abundantly,” White said. “The reactions from the ‘targets’ are priceless. The most surprised has to be Pastor Duane Eller (Nails Creek Baptist Church). I was able to perform his at Sunday morning service. Tim Harper, Dr Faith Simpson and Scott Ledford also had very surprised reactions. All of the ‘targets’ have been great sports.”
The “Deputy-Gram” video is recorded and posted to Facebook.
To send a “Deputy-Gram,” a donation of $200 is taken. All of the proceeds will go to fund the annual “Shop with a Hero” and “JR Deputy” programs.
To send a “Deputy-Gram,” call the Banks County Sheriff’s Office at 706-677-2248
The “Deputy-Gram” program will end on Dec. 19, the day before the Shop With A Hero event.
Send a "Deputy-Gram' to help area children at Christmas
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry