Help for rural Georgia top issue at chamber 'Eggs and Issues' breakfast

There were numerous issues brought up during the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Eggs and Issues” breakfast at the Georgia Club in Statham on Tuesday morning, but the dominant topic was a statewide focus on improving life in rural Georgia.
Chris Clark, president of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, and members of the Barrow County Legislative Delegation, said the state Legislature’s top focus next year should be focusing on attracting economic development to, retaining population and improving healthcare access in rural counties.
“There’s low-hanging fruit out there. There are things we ought to do and can do this coming year,” Clark said.
Clark’s remarks came as the Georgia House’s Rural Development Council was set to unveil some initial proposals from a preliminary study into how to improve rural prosperity in the state.
The council, created by a House resolution and co-chaired by Rep. Terry England (R-Auburn) of District 116 was scheduled to meet Wednesday morning in Milledgeville to announce some recommendations it will bring to the Legislature when it reconvenes next month for the 2018 session.
England didn’t name any specific proposals the council was eyeing but hinted that not all of them would be entirely met with open arms across the state.
“There are things we are going to propose that are going to be pretty controversial,” England said at the breakfast Tuesday. “There are going to be some folks who are not going to be really happy with some of the proposals coming out. But many of those things that are not going to be real popular to some segments of our state are things that just need to be done, and we’re going to do them. In the end, the state, I feel like, will be better off from the things we took a stand on and that we’re going to try to do.”
See more in the Dec. 13 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
